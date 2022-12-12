Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $2,497,565.63 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

