Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $344,320.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
Moderna stock opened at $177.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.