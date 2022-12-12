Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $344,320.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $177.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

