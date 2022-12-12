Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO Buys $176,500.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of THRY opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $610.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). Thryv had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 2,956.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 685,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Thryv by 199.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 342,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

