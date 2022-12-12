Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $110,304.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $110,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $111,648.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

