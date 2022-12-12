Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Acquires $115,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,357.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Carey bought 15,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.79 on Monday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

