Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Sells $562,483.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $562,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,928.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $236.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

About Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 68.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Etsy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Etsy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

