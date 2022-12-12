DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

