GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 6,832 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16.

GitLab Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of -0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 23,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

