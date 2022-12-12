Albert P. Behler Buys 40,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paramount Group stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 291.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after acquiring an additional 404,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
