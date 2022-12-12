Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CEO Buys $241,200.00 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) CEO John Aballi bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $11.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $57,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exagen by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
