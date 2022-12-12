Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CEO Buys $241,200.00 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) CEO John Aballi bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $57,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exagen by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Exagen

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

