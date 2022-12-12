National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Sells C$1,889,640.47 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.4 %

NA stock opened at C$94.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.73. The stock has a market cap of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

Several research firms have weighed in on NA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

