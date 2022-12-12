National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Sells C$1,889,640.47 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.4 %
NA stock opened at C$94.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.73. The stock has a market cap of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
