Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Sells $285,680.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Perficient Stock Performance
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $141.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
