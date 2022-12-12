Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Sells $285,680.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $141.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,934,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

