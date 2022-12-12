Insider Selling: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,120,529.61 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total value of C$1,120,529.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,087.71.

Eric Bujold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$94.96 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.27.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

