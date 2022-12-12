Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $204,120.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,942,392.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $215,760.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,280.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $155.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in Trupanion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

