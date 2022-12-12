Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells $5,106,805.56 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter P. Gassner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40.

On Monday, December 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39.

VEEV stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

