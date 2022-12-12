Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $158.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -322.09, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

