Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $407,810.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CDAY opened at $64.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $106.76.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
