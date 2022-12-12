Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $425,123.86 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $425,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633,518 shares in the company, valued at $49,016,157.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,454,100.45.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 7,769 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,192.26.

On Monday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $130,472.16.

Shares of LAZY opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 36.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth $5,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

