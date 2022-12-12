George Catanese Sells 3,489 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2 %

RJF opened at $113.46 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 19.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 69.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 37.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.