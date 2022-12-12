Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $500,400.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00.

Braze Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $26.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.30. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.