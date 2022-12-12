Matthew Shair Sells 18,300 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $570,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $3,058,378.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $235,863.10.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Shair sold 7,884 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $151,530.48.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL opened at $31.01 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuvalent by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

