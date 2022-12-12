Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells $520,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

