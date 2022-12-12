Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells $599,942.07 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $599,942.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,527,373.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $868.72 million and a P/E ratio of 290.91. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 4,106.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.