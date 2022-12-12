Insider Buying: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Director Buys $599,999.40 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) Director Deepak Srivastava purchased 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

TNYA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

