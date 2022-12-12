Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,737,098.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 23,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.53, for a total transaction of C$1,737,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,717,465.25.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$74.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.64 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

