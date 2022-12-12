Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells $792,487.41 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,238.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Suresh Kannan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $108,651.40.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.