Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells $792,487.41 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,238.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Suresh Kannan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $108,651.40.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.