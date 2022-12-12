Insider Selling: Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR) Insider Sells A$967,920.00 in Stock

Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR – Get Rating) insider Luke Tonkin sold 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.88), for a total value of A$967,920.00 ($649,610.74).

Luke Tonkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Luke Tonkin sold 290,000 shares of Silver Lake Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.83), for a total value of A$359,890.00 ($241,536.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

