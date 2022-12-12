Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $1,520,414.44 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,520,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.55 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BOX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

