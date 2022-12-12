Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $100.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

