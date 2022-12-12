Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CRO Sells $1,602,000.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ForgeRock Stock Up 8.2 %

FORG opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 327.7% during the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ForgeRock

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

