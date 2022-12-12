Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $2,728,848.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $6,105,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

