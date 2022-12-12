United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,229,200.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total transaction of $2,229,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UTHR opened at $280.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,998,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

