Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,474,000.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Pinterest by 6.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.