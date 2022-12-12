Jack Nielsen Sells 64,026 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 64,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $3,863,969.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,620,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,152,184.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

