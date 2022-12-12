Jack Nielsen Sells 64,026 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 64,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $3,863,969.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,620,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,152,184.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $62.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.