Robert W. Baird Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.31.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $274.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average is $266.00. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 59.52%. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RH by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RH by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RH by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

