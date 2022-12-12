AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,579,188.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 133,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.36 per share, with a total value of $8,579,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,811,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMERCO Stock Down 2.8 %

UHAL opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). AMERCO had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERCO

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.