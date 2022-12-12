AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,579,188.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 133,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.36 per share, for a total transaction of $8,579,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,811,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UHALB opened at $59.07 on Monday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

