Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) President Acquires $7,553,200.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Down 5.5 %

AMERCO stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $68.29.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

