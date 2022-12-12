Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $45.00 at Northland Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

