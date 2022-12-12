Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Sells 475,000 Shares

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $22.61 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $39.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

