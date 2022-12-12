Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $67,852,703.70 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

