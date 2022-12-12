Analyzing PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 31.77% 27.52% 15.07% DXI Capital N/A N/A -561.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PrimeEnergy Resources and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million 1.90 $2.10 million $16.25 4.81 DXI Capital $220,000.00 9.27 -$190,000.00 ($0.01) -17.00

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats DXI Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About DXI Capital

(Get Rating)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.