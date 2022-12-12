Financial Review: Cepton (CPTN) & Its Rivals

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cepton to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A $360,000.00 5.50 Cepton Competitors $5.02 billion $125.56 million 22.21

Cepton’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% Cepton Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cepton and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cepton and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cepton Competitors 426 2198 2958 45 2.47

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 529.73%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Cepton has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton’s peers have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cepton peers beat Cepton on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

