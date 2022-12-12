Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $118.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Datadog by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 946,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,426,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

