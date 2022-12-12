GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $53.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

