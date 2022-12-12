Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $390.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $395.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.96.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $421.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $226,818,000 after buying an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

