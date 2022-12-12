Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

