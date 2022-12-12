FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Financial Comparison

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FVCBankcorp and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Silvergate Capital 1 3 7 0 2.55

Earnings & Valuation

FVCBankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $81.64, suggesting a potential upside of 280.94%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.71 $21.93 million $1.80 10.71 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 3.86 $78.53 million $3.86 5.55

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 33.48% 13.20% 1.22% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.85% 0.83%

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates a network of 9 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

