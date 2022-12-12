Reviewing Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Scor pays out -60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor -2.24% -5.87% -0.68% China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 1 4 7 0 2.50 China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scor and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Scor presently has a consensus price target of $23.05, suggesting a potential upside of 947.73%. Given Scor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scor is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Scor has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scor and China Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $17.09 billion 0.24 $539.49 million ($0.23) -9.56 China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Scor.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Scor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

