Analyzing BigBear.ai (BBAI) and Its Competitors

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) is one of 418 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BigBear.ai to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40% BigBear.ai Competitors -58.13% -79.98% -9.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million -$123.55 million -0.55 BigBear.ai Competitors $1.83 billion $286.56 million -7.60

Analyst Recommendations

BigBear.ai’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BigBear.ai and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 0 0 2.00 BigBear.ai Competitors 1790 11954 25291 564 2.62

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 941.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.22%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BigBear.ai competitors beat BigBear.ai on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.